Knighthead Funding Secures $30.5M Construction Loan for Boutique Hotel in Historic Charleston

Roost Charleston will offer a combination of standard hotel guest rooms and extended stay apartments. Amenities will include a restaurant, café, spa and an outdoor courtyard.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Knighthead Funding LLC has provided a $30.5 million construction loan for Roost Charleston, a planned boutique hotel that will also include 11,003 square feet of retail space. The non-recourse, floating-rate loan has a 27-month term. The property will comprise a newly constructed building as well as three redeveloped, historic buildings. Roost Charleston will offer a combination of standard hotel guest rooms and extended stay apartments. Amenities will include a restaurant, café, spa and an outdoor courtyard. The building site is located at the northeast corner of King and George streets in historic Charleston. Brian Sullivan and Jonathan Daniel of Knighthead Funding originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, King & George Street LLC, an affiliate of Method Co. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.