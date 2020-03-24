REBusinessOnline

Knighthead Funding Secures $30.5M Construction Loan for Boutique Hotel in Historic Charleston

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Loans, South Carolina, Southeast

Roost Charleston will offer a combination of standard hotel guest rooms and extended stay apartments. Amenities will include a restaurant, café, spa and an outdoor courtyard.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Knighthead Funding LLC has provided a $30.5 million construction loan for Roost Charleston, a planned boutique hotel that will also include 11,003 square feet of retail space. The non-recourse, floating-rate loan has a 27-month term. The property will comprise a newly constructed building as well as three redeveloped, historic buildings. Roost Charleston will offer a combination of standard hotel guest rooms and extended stay apartments. Amenities will include a restaurant, café, spa and an outdoor courtyard. The building site is located at the northeast corner of King and George streets in historic Charleston. Brian Sullivan and Jonathan Daniel of Knighthead Funding originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, King & George Street LLC, an affiliate of Method Co. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
25
Webinar: The Impact of COVID-19 on Student Housing
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business