Knightvest Capital Acquires 331-Unit Apartment Building in Uptown Dallas

DALLAS — Knightvest Capital, an investment firm with four offices across Sun Belt markets, has acquired SKYE of Turtle Creek, a 331-unit apartment building in Uptown Dallas that was completed in 1998. According to Apartments.com, SKYE of Turtle Creek offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 843 to 1,886 square feet, as well as a clubhouse, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Knightvest has since rebranded the property as Remi and plans to renovate select units and to upgrade building exteriors and common areas.