Friday, February 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
SKYE-of-Turtle-Creek-Dallas
SKYE of Turtle Creek in Uptown Dallas totals 331 units. The property was built in 1998.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Knightvest Capital Acquires 331-Unit Apartment Building in Uptown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Knightvest Capital, an investment firm with four offices across Sun Belt markets, has acquired SKYE of Turtle Creek, a 331-unit apartment building in Uptown Dallas that was completed in 1998. According to Apartments.com, SKYE of Turtle Creek offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 843 to 1,886 square feet, as well as a clubhouse, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Knightvest has since rebranded the property as Remi and plans to renovate select units and to upgrade building exteriors and common areas.

You may also like

CDC Houston Begins Renovation of 125-Room Courtyard by...

Foundry Commercial Buys Industrial Outdoor Storage Site in...

Finial Group Negotiates 14,828 SF Industrial Lease in...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 10,000 SF Industrial...

Doster Construction Completes $90M Multifamily Development in Huntsville,...

Bascom Group Buys Value-Add Apartment Community in Rancho...

JLL Arranges Refinancing of 636-Bed Student Housing Property...

Brixton Capital Purchases 215,506 SF Washington Square Shopping...

Partnership Acquires 83,000 SF Flex R&D Building in...