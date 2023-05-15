Monday, May 15, 2023
Built in 2016, The Apartments at Brayden features units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.
Knightvest Capital Acquires 332-Unit Apartments at Brayden in Metro Charlotte

by John Nelson

FORT MILL, S.C. — Knightvest Capital has acquired The Apartments at Brayden, a 332-unit, garden-style multifamily community located in Fort Mill, approximately 20 miles southwest of Charlotte. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Built in 2016, the property comprises apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities at the community include a swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. The Apartments at Brayden marks Knightvest’s fifth acquisition in metro Charlotte since 2020.

