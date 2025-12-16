Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Lakeside-Houston
Lakeside, a 296-unit apartment community in southwest Houston, was 92 percent occupied at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Knightvest Capital Sells 296-Unit Lakeside Apartments in Southwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Dallas-based investment firm Knightvest Capital has sold Lakeside, a 296-unit apartment community in southwest Houston. Built in 2001, Lakeside offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of approximately 1,000 square feet. Newly added or upgraded amenities at Lakeside include a clubhouse, pool, fitness center and a dog park. David Mitchell of Newmark represented Knightvest in the transaction. Colin Cross, also with Newmark, arranged financing on behalf of the buyer, Pegasus Real Estate.

