Knobbe Martens Signs 27,375 SF Office Sublease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Law firm Knobbe Martens has signed a 27,375-square-foot office sublease at 1745 Broadway in Midtown Manhattan. The space spans the entire 21st floor of the 26-story, 780,525-square-foot building. Richard Bernstein, Adam Ardise, Stephen Bellwood, Lei-Lani Keelan and Troy Elias of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sublandlord, Penguin Random House, in the negotiations. David Berke and Scott Gutnick of Newmark represented Knobbe Martens. Atlanta-based Invesco Real Estate owns 1745 Broadway.

