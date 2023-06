WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Knock Twice Speakeasy has opened in West Bloomfield Township, a northwest suburb of Detroit. Eric Banks and Rachele Downs of Dominion Real Estate Advisors represented the landlord, Hariram Properties Inc., in the five-year lease for 5,383 square feet. The space was formerly home to Lark restaurant and later Sizzle and Spice Indian Cuisine. Knock Twice has invested $250,000 in its space, which features an outdoor patio, cigar lounge and VIP area.