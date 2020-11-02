REBusinessOnline

Knoebel Construction Delivers Indian-American Grocery Store in Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

The new Patel Brothers grocery store in Nashville marks the 10th location in eight states that the general contractor has delivered on behalf of the Indian-American grocer.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Knoebel Construction has delivered a new Patel Brothers grocery store in Nashville. This marks the 10th location in eight states that Knoebel has delivered on behalf of the Indian-American grocer. The store spans 25,000 square feet and is situated at 420 Harding Place, seven miles southeast of downtown Nashville. Brentwood, Tenn.-based H. Michael Hindman Architects P.C. designed the grocery store.

