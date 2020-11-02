Knoebel Construction Delivers Indian-American Grocery Store in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Knoebel Construction has delivered a new Patel Brothers grocery store in Nashville. This marks the 10th location in eight states that Knoebel has delivered on behalf of the Indian-American grocer. The store spans 25,000 square feet and is situated at 420 Harding Place, seven miles southeast of downtown Nashville. Brentwood, Tenn.-based H. Michael Hindman Architects P.C. designed the grocery store.
