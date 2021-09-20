REBusinessOnline

Knoebel Construction to Expand Headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Office

The general contractor is expanding its headquarters at 18333 Wings Corporate Drive by 19,210 square feet.

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Simultaneous with its 40th anniversary, general contractor Knoebel Construction is expanding its headquarters in Chesterfield by 19,210 square feet. Knoebel, which employs more than 90 people, has purchased a three-acre parcel adjacent to its headquarters at 18333 Wings Corporate Drive. Construction is scheduled to begin this winter with completion slated for next fall. Plans call for an expanded educational and training area, a rooftop terrace, numerous meeting and gathering areas, a gym and offices for all team members. Knoebel specializes in the construction of retail, restaurant, grocery and automotive projects. The company’s anticipated revenue for 2021 is $106 million.

