Knott Realty Group Completes Two Baltimore County Industrial Buildings Totaling 276,000 SF

ROSEDALE, MD. — Knott Realty Group has completed two industrial buildings located at 9107 and 9115 Yellow Brick Road within Rossville Industrial Park in Baltimore County. 9107 Yellow Brick Road totals 150,492 square feet and offers 46 dock doors, two drive-in doors and 226 parking spaces, while 9115 Yellow Brick Road comprises 125,791 square feet with 38 dock doors, two drive-in doors and 160 parking spaces. Rossville Industrial Park now spans approximately 1 million square feet across nine buildings.

The new facilities feature tilt-up construction, 32-foot height ceilings, ESFR sprinklers, high-bay LED lighting and a seven-inch reinforced concrete slab, as well as energy-efficient roofs and HVAC systems. An outside storage lot is also available to support up to 29 trailer drops. Additionally, Knott Realty Group will incorporate solar panels on the rooftops of both buildings and apply for LEED certification.

The project team included Baltimore Land Design Group, Geo-Technology Associates, Glen Arm Building Co., Lorax Partnerships, Morris & Ritchie Associates, Venable and Ware Malcomb, with support from Providence Engineering and Paragon Engineering.