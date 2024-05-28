Knott Realty Group Underway on Two Baltimore Industrial Buildings Totaling 276,000 SF

BALTIMORE — Knott Realty Group is underway on the development of two industrial buildings totaling 276,000 square feet at 9107 and 9114 Yellow Brick Road in Baltimore. Scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2025, the properties will comprise 150,492 and 125,791 square feet, respectively, and feature 32-foot ceiling heights, ESFR sprinklers, high-bay LED lighting and a seven-inch concrete slab.

9107 Yellow Brick Road will offer 46 dock doors, two drive-in doors and 226 parking spaces, with 9114 Yellow Brick Road offering 38 dock doors, two drive-in doors and 160 parking spaces. An additional lot will provide the capacity for up to 29 trailer drops.

Together, the buildings mark the final phase of Knott’s Yellow Brick Road business community, which will total more than 1 million square feet within nine buildings. The company is managing all marketing and leasing for the properties on an in-house basis.