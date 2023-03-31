Friday, March 31, 2023
KNOWiNK Opens New 16,000 SF Office Headquarters in Creve Coeur, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

CREVE COEUR, MO. — Election technology firm KNOWiNK has opened its new office headquarters in the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur. The office project was a renovation of the former American Heart Association building at 460 N. Lindbergh Blvd. KNOWiNK employs 154 people, with 60 employees based in St. Louis. The company’s national voting technology currently serves more than 1,700 election jurisdictions in 36 states and Washington, D.C., accounting for more than 50 percent of registered voters in the U.S.

Designed by Remiger Design and built by ISC Contracting, the two-story headquarters features a collaborative open office space. The main level features private offices and huddle rooms, as well as space for sales and marketing, product development, quality control and client training. The lower level includes a game room, break room, town hall gathering space for company-wide meetings, a professional services and customer support office and a small warehouse. There is also an outdoor deck for company functions. The new office is triple the size of KNOWiNK’s existing office in St. Louis.

