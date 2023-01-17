Kobalt Investment Acquires 74,670 SF Shopping Center in The Woodlands, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Dallas-based Kobalt Investment Co. has acquired Creekside Park Village Green, a 74,670-square-foot shopping center in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. Built in 2014, the center was 88 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Fielding’s Local, Crust Pizza, Levure Bakery & Patisserie, Club Pilates and Cyclebar. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.