Monday, June 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Rio-Norte-Shopping-Center-Laredo
Rio Norte Shopping Center in Laredo totals 222,291 square feet.
AcquisitionsRetailTexas

Kobalt Investment Buys 222,291 SF Rio Norte Shopping Center in Laredo, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LAREDO, TEXAS — Dallas-based Kobalt Investment Co. has purchased the 222,291-square-foot Rio Norte Shopping Center in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. Ross Dress for Less anchors the center, which is also home to tenants such as Michael’s, Petco, Dollar Tree, Shoe Carnival and Five Below. Adam Howells and Matthew Barge of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Kobalt purchased the property in partnership with Dallas-based Stonefield Investment Advisors and San Antonio-based Espada Real Estate.

You may also like

Wood Partners, ParkProperty Capital Open 261-Unit Albright Apartments...

Bob Mills Furniture Signs 114,396 SF Industrial Lease...

JLL Arranges Sale of 352-Unit AMLI Doral Multifamily...

PHP Capital Partners Acquires 56,076 SF Industrial Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.4M Sale of Penn...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 8,100 SF Industrial...

Prestige Group Brokers Sale of 220-Bed Former Assisted...

Chick-fil-A, Hounds Town USA to Open at Mixed-Use...

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 95-Unit Copper Springs Senior...