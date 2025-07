TEMPLE AND BELTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based Kobalt Investment Co. has purchased a portfolio of three medical office buildings totaling 31,545 square feet in Central Texas. The buildings, which were developed in 2013, are all leased to Baylor Scott & White Health, with one facility located in Temple and the other two structures located in Belton. Seth Gilford of Transwestern represented Kobalt in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.