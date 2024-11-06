Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Kodiak Gas Services Subleases 26,530 SF of Office Space in The Woodlands, Texas

by Taylor Williams

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Kodiak Gas Services has subleased 26,530 square feet of office space in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. Kodiak’s headquarters space now encompasses the entirety of floors 18 through 20 at 9950 Woodlock Forest Drive. Dan Boyles and Brent Bishop of Partners Real Estate represented the subtenant in the negotiations. William Padon and Sydnee Hilburn of CBRE represented the sublandlord, New York Digital Investment Group LLC. The owner of the building was not disclosed.

You may also like

Flying Biscuit Café Plans to Open 15 New...

Duck Duck Tooth Pediatric Dentistry Signs 3,900 SF...

Narwhal’s Crafted Opens at The District in Chesterfield,...

Sweet Spot: The Ideal Cap Rate Range for...

Clay Development to Build 495,360 SF Spec Industrial...

JLL Arranges Refinancing of 334,000 SF Industrial Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 125,874 SF...

DuWest Realty Negotiates Sale of Hospitality Development Site...

Wile Interests Sells 14,920 SF Retail Strip Center...