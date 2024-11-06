Kodiak Gas Services Subleases 26,530 SF of Office Space in The Woodlands, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Kodiak Gas Services has subleased 26,530 square feet of office space in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. Kodiak’s headquarters space now encompasses the entirety of floors 18 through 20 at 9950 Woodlock Forest Drive. Dan Boyles and Brent Bishop of Partners Real Estate represented the subtenant in the negotiations. William Padon and Sydnee Hilburn of CBRE represented the sublandlord, New York Digital Investment Group LLC. The owner of the building was not disclosed.