SEGUIN, TEXAS — Koehler Construction has broken ground on the 9,400-square-foot Lundquist Athletics Center at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin, located northeast of San Antonio. Designed by Pfluger Architects and named after sportscaster and alumnus Verne Lundquist, the facility will feature a weight room and flexible spaces that serve as locker rooms, players’ lounges and team meeting spaces. Completion is slated for the fall.