Koelbel Acquires 189,212 SF Northridge Center Office Campus in Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Office, Southeast

Koelbel & Co. plans to upgrade the Northridge Center office complex with a new tenant lounge, common conference room and ready-to-move-in spec suites.

ATLANTA — Koelbel & Co., a value-add real estate investment firm based in Colorado, has purchased the Northridge Center office complex in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket. The 189,212-square-foot property comprises two office buildings located at 365 and 375 Northridge Center Road. Ryan Reethof and Jay O’Meara of CBRE represented the seller, Pacific Oak Capital Partners, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed. Charlie Clark and Matthew Smith of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance team arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for Koelbel, which plans to upgrade the office complex with a new tenant lounge, common conference room and ready-to-move-in spec suites, as well as enhancements to common areas and exterior amenities. The firm has selected Normandy Partners to manage Northridge Center, which is Koelbel’s first acquisition in Georgia.

