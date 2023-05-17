Wednesday, May 17, 2023
DevelopmentHealthcareMidwestNebraska

Koelbel & Co. Breaks Ground on $65M Healthcare Project at University of Nebraska Medical Center

by Kristin Harlow

OMAHA, NEB. — Koelbel & Co., in partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) and GreenSlate Development, has broken ground on the Innovation Hub at Catalyst, a $65 million project at the historic Omaha Mill site. The project is part of UNMC’s larger Saddle Creek redevelopment in Midtown Omaha that will serve to accelerate innovation in the healthcare industry.

The Catalyst building will bring UNMC’s UNeMed and UNeTech branches together to facilitate the growth of research and innovation, and enable entrepreneurs, investors and innovators to collaborate on the former Omaha Steel Castings industrial site, which dates back to 1906. The 170,000-square-foot development will include a food hall and market, event center and collaborative office space. Completion is slated for late 2024. Koelbel previously built a Catalyst project in Denver.

