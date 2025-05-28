Koelsch Construction Completes 188-Unit Karlo Apartments in Lacey, Washington

LACEY, WASH. — Koelsch Construction, on behalf of Koelsch Communities, has completed Karlo Apartments, a $66.5 million, 227,587-square-foot multifamily development in the Hawks Prairie neighborhood of Lacey. Karlo Apartments offers 188 one-, two- and three-bedroom units designed with a focus on modern craftsmanship and resident-centered living. The development caters to a mix of military families, professionals and long-term residents. Situated on 8.7 acres, the property offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pickleball and basketball courts, a children’s playground and pet play areas.