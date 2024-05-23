Thursday, May 23, 2024
Belle Harbour in Bellevue, Wash., offers 145 suites for senior residents.
DevelopmentMultifamilySeniors HousingWashingtonWestern

Koelsch Nears Completion of $93M Belle Harbour Seniors Housing Project in Bellevue, Washington

by Amy Works

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Koelsch Communities has neared completion of Belle Harbour, a seniors housing community in Bellevue, a suburb of Seattle. The developer expects to open the $93 million project this summer.

The campus comprises The Park at Belle Harbour, an assisted living community, and The Inn at Belle Harbour, a dedicated memory care community. Encompassing nearly three acres, the boutique campus features 145 suites across both buildings, with the assisted living community containing 73 private studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. The memory care building has 72 suites ranging from private to shared and “neighborhood” options.

The new campus follows the recent completion of University Village, a Koelsch community in Vancouver, approximately 180 miles south in the suburbs of Portland, Oregon. The $112 million development encompasses 13 acres and features 136 suites in its independent living community, The Park at University Village, and 101 suites in its assisted living community, The Inn at University Village. Additionally, The Park has 26 cottages comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. Resident move-ins began in late 2023 and the campus is currently more than 50 percent occupied.

Koelsch Construction served as general contractor for both developments, with Shearer Construction as a partner on the Belle Harbour project. Judy Koelsch and JSK Design handled the design of both projects.

