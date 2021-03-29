REBusinessOnline

Kohan Acquires 706,925 SF Lansing Mall in Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

The regional mall is located at 5330 W. Saginaw Highway in Lansing.

LANSING, MICH. — Kohan Retail Investment Group has acquired Lansing Mall in Michigan for an undisclosed price. The 706,925-square-foot regional mall is located at 5330 W. Saginaw Highway in Lansing. Tenants include JC Penney, Regal Cinemas, Best Buy, Barnes & Noble, TJ Maxx and Shoe Carnival. CBRE’s National Retail Partners Midwest team represented the seller, Brookfield Properties Group.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  