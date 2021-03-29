Kohan Acquires 706,925 SF Lansing Mall in Michigan

LANSING, MICH. — Kohan Retail Investment Group has acquired Lansing Mall in Michigan for an undisclosed price. The 706,925-square-foot regional mall is located at 5330 W. Saginaw Highway in Lansing. Tenants include JC Penney, Regal Cinemas, Best Buy, Barnes & Noble, TJ Maxx and Shoe Carnival. CBRE’s National Retail Partners Midwest team represented the seller, Brookfield Properties Group.