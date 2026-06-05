Friday, June 5, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Located in the heart of the central business district, 131 South Dearborn rises 37 stories.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestOffice

Kohan Retail Investment Group Acquires 1.5 MSF Office Tower in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Kohan Retail Investment Group has acquired 131 South Dearborn, a 1.5 million-square-foot office tower formerly known as Citadel Center in Chicago’s central business district. The purchase price of $137 million represents a 76 percent discount from the property’s 2006 sales price, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. The acquisition was completed alongside investment partners Alan Assil and Kevin Assil, whose partnership has supported the continued expansion of Kohan’s office portfolio. Kohan, which is based in Great Neck, N.Y., and led by Mike Kohan, owns and operates retail, office and mixed-use properties. A partnership between Angelo, Gordon & Co., Hines and Dearborn Capital Group acquired the property in 2016. It was completed in 2003.

You may also like

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 186-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Creative Action to Open 25,000 SF Headquarters in...

Jonathan Rose Cos. Buys Upper Manhattan Affordable Housing...

TRAC Intermodal Signs 31,000 SF Office Lease in...

Brennan Investment Group Acquires 202,000 SF Manufacturing Facility...

Levin Johnston Negotiates $23.7M Sale of Medical Office...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 59.7-Acre Industrial Development Site...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.4M Acquisition of Single-Tenant...

Detroit’s Corktown Neighborhood to Receive 188 New Mixed-Income...