Kohan Retail Investment Group Acquires 1.5 MSF Office Tower in Chicago

CHICAGO — Kohan Retail Investment Group has acquired 131 South Dearborn, a 1.5 million-square-foot office tower formerly known as Citadel Center in Chicago’s central business district. The purchase price of $137 million represents a 76 percent discount from the property’s 2006 sales price, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. The acquisition was completed alongside investment partners Alan Assil and Kevin Assil, whose partnership has supported the continued expansion of Kohan’s office portfolio. Kohan, which is based in Great Neck, N.Y., and led by Mike Kohan, owns and operates retail, office and mixed-use properties. A partnership between Angelo, Gordon & Co., Hines and Dearborn Capital Group acquired the property in 2016. It was completed in 2003.