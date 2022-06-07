REBusinessOnline

Kohl’s Begins Negotiations with Franchise Group Regarding Potential Sale

MENOMONEE FALLS, WIS. — The board of directors of Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) has entered into exclusive negotiations with Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) for a period of three weeks in relation to FRG’s proposal to acquire Kohl’s for $60 per share. The purpose of the exclusive period is to enable FRG and its financing partners to finalize due diligence and financing arrangements and for the parties to complete the negotiation of binding documentation. The transaction remains subject to approvals of the board of directors of both companies.

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s says it remains focused on selecting the path that maximizes value for all Kohl’s shareholders. Kohl’s operates more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. Its stock price closed at $42.12 per share Monday, June 6, down from $54.34 per share one year ago. FRG is a holding company of a collection of brands, including the Vitamin Shoppe.

