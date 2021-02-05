Kohl’s: Comparable Sales Decrease 11 Percent in Fourth Quarter

Posted on by in Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

MENOMONEE FALLS, WIS. — Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) has reported that its comparable sales decreased 11 percent and total revenue declined 10 percent in the fourth quarter compared with the year prior. The fourth quarter for Kohl’s ended Jan. 30. However, this is the third consecutive quarter of sequential improvement, according to the Menomonee Falls-based retailer. The fourth-quarter performance exceeded expectations across all key metrics, according to CEO Michelle Gass. Additionally, digital sales grew by more than 20 percent, accounting for over 40 percent of net sales. This fall, Kohl’s will launch a strategic initiative with beauty retailer Sephora. The partnership will launch in 200 stores and online as part of a multi-year buildout that Kohl’s expects will drive significant growth. Kohl’s will share more on this initiative in its quarterly earnings conference call scheduled for March 2. The stock price for Kohl’s opened at $50.00 per share Friday, Feb. 5, up from $46.07 per share one year ago.