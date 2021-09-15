Kohl’s Plans to Hire 90,000 Seasonal Associates

Posted on by in Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

MENOMONEE FALLS, WIS. — Kohl’s says it is looking to add approximately 90,000 seasonal associates to meet demand and support company growth, including staff for its newly opened e-commerce fulfillment center in Etna, Ohio; four new stores opening this fall; and beauty associates for the all-new Sephora at Kohl’s experience in 200 stores.

New this year, hourly store, distribution center and e-commerce fulfillment center associates will be eligible to receive a bonus ranging from $100 to $400 for working with Kohl’s through the holiday season. The Menomonee falls-based retailer will host two upcoming national hiring events. Kohl’s operates more than 1,100 stores in 49 states.