Kohl’s Reports 13.3 Percent Decline in Quarterly Net Sales

Posted on by in Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

MENOMONEE FALLS, WIS. — Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) has reported that comparable sales decreased 13.3 percent in its third quarter, which ended Oct. 31. That said, third-quarter sales and earnings exceeded company expectations, according to a news release. Shoppers are spending less on apparel during the pandemic, but Kohl’s says that its digital sales growth remains strong. The Menomonee Falls-based retailer says it has entered the holiday season with more omnichannel conveniences in place for its customers. Kohl’s reported a stock price of $26.18 per share on Monday, Nov. 16, down from $58.40 per share one year ago. The retailer operates roughly 1,150 stores nationwide.