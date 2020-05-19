Kohl’s Reports 43.5 Percent Drop in Net Sales for First Quarter

MENOMONEE FALLS, WIS. — Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) has reported a 43.5 percent decrease in its first-quarter net sales. The company’s fiscal first quarter ended May 2. The Menomonee Falls-based retailer has reopened about 50 percent of its stores across the country after stay-at-home orders have been lifted from COVID-19. Kohl’s says it has decreased planned capital expenditures by approximately $500 million as part of its financial response to COVID-19. The company operates roughly 1,160 stores across the U.S.