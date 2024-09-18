KOKO Medical Signs 19,859 SF Life Sciences Lease in Exton, Pennsylvania

EXTON, PA. — KOKO Medical has signed a 19,859-square-foot life sciences in Exton, a western suburb of Philadelphia. The medical device and women’s healthcare provider is relocating and expanding from nearby Malvern to the 63,000-square-foot building at 770 Pennsylvania Drive, which is part of the 800-acre Eagleview mixed-use development. Mitch Reading of Tactix Real Estate Advisors represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Sam Sherrill represented the landlord, Hankin Group, on an internal basis.