Friday, February 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Kolter Breaks Ground on 252-Unit Alton Osprey Apartments Near Sarasota, Florida

by John Nelson

OSPREY, FLA. — Kolter Multifamily, an affiliate of Delray Beach, Fla.-based The Kolter Group, has broken ground on Alton Osprey, a 252-unit apartment community in Osprey. Situated at 174 E. Bay St. roughly 10 miles outside of Sarasota, the property will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units within three-, four- and five-story buildings. Apartments will range from 740 to 1,492 square feet.

Amenities will include a swimming pool, fireside lounge, outdoor kitchen with grills, business center, conference room, coworking offices with a coffee bar and free Wi-Fi, game lounge and a fitness center with a yoga and spin studio. The property will also feature bike storage areas, package acceptance services and electric vehicle charging stations. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

You may also like

Greystone Provides $39M Construction Financing for Affordable Housing...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 74,234 SF...

Merit Bank Opens New Office, Retail Branch at...

Feil Signs EDG to 39,000 SF Office Lease...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $79M Sale of Chateau...

Baker Completes First Phase at 72-Acre Redevelopment of...

Cronheim Arranges $56M Permanent Financing for Multifamily Portfolio...

Sansone Group, Raith to Develop 3.7 MSF Industrial...

Alexander & Baldwin Completes One Lease, Two Sales...