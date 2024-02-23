Kolter Breaks Ground on 252-Unit Alton Osprey Apartments Near Sarasota, Florida

OSPREY, FLA. — Kolter Multifamily, an affiliate of Delray Beach, Fla.-based The Kolter Group, has broken ground on Alton Osprey, a 252-unit apartment community in Osprey. Situated at 174 E. Bay St. roughly 10 miles outside of Sarasota, the property will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units within three-, four- and five-story buildings. Apartments will range from 740 to 1,492 square feet.

Amenities will include a swimming pool, fireside lounge, outdoor kitchen with grills, business center, conference room, coworking offices with a coffee bar and free Wi-Fi, game lounge and a fitness center with a yoga and spin studio. The property will also feature bike storage areas, package acceptance services and electric vehicle charging stations. A construction timeline was not disclosed.