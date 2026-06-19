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Alton Delray in South Florida will comprise multiple six-story residential buildings. (Rendering courtesy of Kolter Multifamily)
DevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Kolter Multifamily Begins Construction on 386-Unit Apartment Community in Delray Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — Kolter Multifamily, a residential development affiliate of the Kolter Group, has begun construction on Alton Delray, a 386-unit apartment community located in South Florida between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The development will consist of multiple six-story residential buildings at 2101 S. Congress Ave. in Delray Beach. Amenities will include a pool and a dog park. K

olter Multifamily previously secured $92 million in construction financing from U.S. Bank for the project, according to South Florida Business Journal. The media outlet also reported that Kolter Multifamily was able to develop on the industrial-zoned land under Florida’s Live Local Act.

Initial delivery of units at Alton Delray is slated for late 2027. 

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