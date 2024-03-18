Kolter Multifamily Begins Leasing 300-Unit Alton Serenoa Apartments in Clermont, Florida

CLERMONT, FLA. — Kolter Multifamily LLC, an affiliate of Delray Beach, Fla.-based The Kolter Group, has begun leasing Alton Serenoa, a 300-unit apartment community in Clermont. The property sits about 26 miles west of Orlando and serves as a multifamily component of Serenoa, a master-planned community.

Alton Serenoa will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as a one-story clubhouse and a resort-style swimming pool. Monthly rental rates range from $1,535 to $2,305, according to the property website.