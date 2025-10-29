Kolter Multifamily Breaks Ground on 256-Unit Alton Sarasota Apartment Development in Florida

SARASOTA, FLA. — Kolter Multifamily LLC, an affiliate of Delray Beach, Fla.-based The Kolter Group, has broken ground on Alton Sarasota, a 256-unit, garden-style apartment community in Sarasota. Kolter expects to welcome first residents in winter 2026. Alton Sarasota represents the fourth apartment development in the Sarasota-Bradenton MSA for Kolter, which broke ground on Alton Palmetto in Palmetto, Fla., earlier this year.

Situated along 63rd Avenue about three miles north of University Parkway, Alton Sarasota will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 765 to 1,248 square feet. The property will also include a modern clubhouse with a fitness center, coworking office space and a coffee lounge.