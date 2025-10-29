Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Alton Sarasota represents the fourth multifamily development in the Sarasota-Bradenton MSA for Kolter Multifamily. (Rendering courtesy of Kolter Multifamily LLC)
DevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Kolter Multifamily Breaks Ground on 256-Unit Alton Sarasota Apartment Development in Florida

by John Nelson

SARASOTA, FLA. — Kolter Multifamily LLC, an affiliate of Delray Beach, Fla.-based The Kolter Group, has broken ground on Alton Sarasota, a 256-unit, garden-style apartment community in Sarasota. Kolter expects to welcome first residents in winter 2026. Alton Sarasota represents the fourth apartment development in the Sarasota-Bradenton MSA for Kolter, which broke ground on Alton Palmetto in Palmetto, Fla., earlier this year.

Situated along 63rd Avenue about three miles north of University Parkway, Alton Sarasota will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 765 to 1,248 square feet. The property will also include a modern clubhouse with a fitness center, coworking office space and a coffee lounge.

You may also like

Legacy Realty Group Negotiates Sale of 84,146 SF...

First National Realty Purchases Food Lion-Anchored Shopping Center...

Presidium Completes 338-Unit Apartment Community in Farmers Branch,...

Joint Venture to Develop 262,612 SF Industrial Facility...

Partnership Buys Midtown Manhattan Office Building, Plans Residential...

L&L, Oak Row Open 1 MSF Wynwood Plaza...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 1 MSF Industrial Portfolio...

ANF Completes 99-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.2M Sale of Shopping...