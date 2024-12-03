Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Alton Nexus in Gallatin, Tenn., will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
DevelopmentMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

Kolter Multifamily Breaks Ground on 300-Unit Alton Nexus Apartments in Gallatin, Tennessee

by John Nelson

GALLATIN, TENN. — Kolter Multifamily LLC, along with its affiliates, has broken ground on Alton Nexus, a 300-unit apartment community in Gallatin, a Middle Tennessee city approximately 30 miles northeast of Nashville. The project represents the first apartment development outside of Florida for Kolter Multifamily, a subsidiary of Delray Beach, Fla.-based The Kolter Group.

Alton Nexus will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a resort-style swimming pool with outdoor firepits, clubroom with a bar, coworking spaces and a fitness center with a yoga studio. The project is part of the Nexus master-planned development that features a business park, shops and restaurants.

Kolter Multifamily expects to deliver Alton Nexus in winter 2026.

You may also like

Contegra Construction Completes 1 MSF Distribution Center in...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 448-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Trader Joe’s to Open 13,500 SF Grocery Store...

Colliers Brokers Sale of Two Multifamily Properties in...

JLL Brokers $9.8M Sale of Rivergate Square Shopping...

Atlanta’s Industrial Market Continues Slowdown in Development Activity

Collaborative Construction: How Contractors, Engineering Teams Together Drive...

Dwight Capital Provides $35.2M HUD-Insured Construction Loan for...

Citadel Development Completes 10,000 SF Office Redevelopment Project...