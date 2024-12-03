Kolter Multifamily Breaks Ground on 300-Unit Alton Nexus Apartments in Gallatin, Tennessee

GALLATIN, TENN. — Kolter Multifamily LLC, along with its affiliates, has broken ground on Alton Nexus, a 300-unit apartment community in Gallatin, a Middle Tennessee city approximately 30 miles northeast of Nashville. The project represents the first apartment development outside of Florida for Kolter Multifamily, a subsidiary of Delray Beach, Fla.-based The Kolter Group.

Alton Nexus will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a resort-style swimming pool with outdoor firepits, clubroom with a bar, coworking spaces and a fitness center with a yoga studio. The project is part of the Nexus master-planned development that features a business park, shops and restaurants.

Kolter Multifamily expects to deliver Alton Nexus in winter 2026.