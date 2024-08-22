Thursday, August 22, 2024
7300-E-Hampton-Ave-Mesa-AZ
KoMiCo will develop the 125,000-square-foot facility, located at 7300 E. Hampton Ave. in Mesa, Ariz., for advanced semiconductor equipment parts cleaning, coating and repair facility.
KoMiCo Acquires 125,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Mesa, Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Austin, Texas-based KoMiCo Phoenix LLC, a company that offers semiconductor cleaning and coating services, has purchased a manufacturing facility at 7300 E. Hampton Ave. in Mesa. Tempe-based 7300 East Hampton LLC sold the property for $17.5 million.

KoMiCo will redevelop the 125,000-square-foot facility into an advanced semiconductor equipment parts cleaning, coating and repair facility in the Superstition Springs area of the Southeast Valley. The facility, which is situated on 12.5 acres, is slated to be operational by 2026. Representing a more than $50 million in capital investments, the building will be KoMiCo’s third location in the United States and eighth globally.

Rick Foss, Isy Sonabend and Drew Eisen of NAI Horizon represented the buyer, while Lee & Associates represented the seller in the transaction.

