KONE Inc. Signs 30,973 SF Office Lease Renewal in Allen, Texas

ALLEN, TEXAS — KONE Inc. has signed a 30,973-square-foot office lease renewal in Allen, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. The elevator and escalator provider will continue to occupy space on the third floor of Allen Place I, a 102,471-square-foot building that was completed in 2015, for another 10 years. Richmond Collinsworth and Jared Laake of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Melissa Holland and Gregg Raus of JLL represented the tenant.