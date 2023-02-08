Konover South Breaks Ground on 23,000 SF Retail Center in Westlake, Florida

WESTLAKE, FLA. — Konover South has broken ground on Shoppes of Westlake Landings in Westlake. Upon completion, the 23,000-square-foot development will comprise two multi-tenant retail centers and a pod of quick-service restaurants. Konover South acquired the property from homebuilder Minto Communities in 2021. MEC Construction is serving as general contractor. Tenants that have signed leases at the center include Starbucks Coffee, KFC, Taco Bell, Habit Burger, 3Natives, Heartland Dental, Verizon Wireless, Go Green Cleaners and Orange Theater.