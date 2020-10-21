REBusinessOnline

Konover South Breaks Ground on 56,600 SF Retail Center in South Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Miramar Park Place tenants, which include Flannigan’s, World of Beer, Jersey Mike’s and Starbucks, are expected to open in summer 2021.

MIRAMAR, FLA. — Deerfield Beach, Fla.-based Konover South LLC has broken ground on Miramar Park Place, a 56,600-square-foot retail center in Miramar. Tenants, which include Flannigan’s, World of Beer, Jersey Mike’s and Starbucks, are expected to open in summer 2021. Konover South, in partnership with Master Development Partners of Dania Beach, Fla., purchased the property in October 2019. R.A. Rodgers Construction Co., based in Altamonte Springs, Fla., is the general contractor. City National Bank provided a $20 million construction loan for the project.

