Koontz Corp. Breaks Ground on 280-Unit Multifamily Project in New Braunfels, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Phase I of The Moderno in New Braunfels is expected to be complete in March 2022.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Locally based developer Koontz Corp. has broken ground on The Moderno, a 280-unit multifamily project in the San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels. The 28-acre property will be developed in two phases and will consist of 10 buildings offering one- and two-bedroom units. Residences will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and private balconies. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling area and a resident clubhouse. Houston-based Garcia + Associates is the project architect. Completion of Phase I is scheduled for March 2022.

