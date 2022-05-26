REBusinessOnline

Koontz Corp. Breaks Ground on 374,400 SF Westport Industrial Park in San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based developer Koontz Corp. has broken ground on Westport Industrial Park, a 374,400-square-foot project in San Antonio. Koontz Corp. is developing Westport Industrial Park in phases, with the first of the two 187,200-square-foot buildings set to be delivered in February 2023. Building features will include 24-foot clear heights, 130-foot truck court depths, 23 dock doors and a total of 480 parking spaces. NAI Partners has been tapped to lease the development.

