Koontz Corp. Sells 340-Unit Apartment Community in College Station

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — San Antonio-based Koontz Corp. has sold Encino Trace Apartments, a 340-unit community in College Station. Koontz completed Encino Trace, which offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans, in January 2022. Units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, brushed nickel hardware, simulated wood and ceramic tile flooring, full-size washers and dryers, walk-in closets, private patios and balconies and detached garages. Communal amenities include a pool with a tanning ledge and outdoor kitchen, poolside lounge and ﬁre pit, a dog park, ﬁtness center and a clubhouse. Will Balthrope, Drew Garza and Jennifer Campbell of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, brokered the deal on behalf of Koontz Corp. The buyer was California-based SB Pacific Group LLC.