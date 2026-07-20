Koontz Corp. Sells Two San Antonio Industrial Buildings Totaling 187,200 SF

SAN ANTONIO — Local developer Koontz Corp. has sold two industrial buildings totaling 187,200 square feet in San Antonio. Built on 17 acres in 2023, the rear-load buildings comprise Phase I of Westport Industrial Park, a 374,400-square-foot development on the city’s northwest side. The buyer was Nuveen Real Estate. JLL brokered the sale. At the time of sale, the buildings were 79 percent leased on average to tenants such as Primo Brands, Farsound Aviation, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and office furniture company Texas Wilson.