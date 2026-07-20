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Westport-Industrial-Park-San-Antonio
The two buildings that comprise Phase I of Westport Industrial Park in San Antonio feature 24-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, 'generous' truck courts and 'ample' trailer parking.
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Koontz Corp. Sells Two San Antonio Industrial Buildings Totaling 187,200 SF

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Local developer Koontz Corp. has sold two industrial buildings totaling 187,200 square feet in San Antonio. Built on 17 acres in 2023, the rear-load buildings comprise Phase I of Westport Industrial Park, a 374,400-square-foot development on the city’s northwest side. The buyer was Nuveen Real Estate. JLL brokered the sale. At the time of sale, the buildings were 79 percent leased on average to tenants such as Primo Brands, Farsound Aviation, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and office furniture company Texas Wilson.

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