Tuesday, May 2, 2023
The project site has been used to grow corn and other crops for the past century and consists of 11 parcels of land from 26 different owners.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Koontz Corp. to Develop 188-Acre Industrial Project in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based developer Koontz Corp. will build Frontera Logistics Supersite, a 188-acre industrial project that will be located on the south side of San Antonio. Plans currently call for up to 2.8 million square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space across eight buildings with parking for 3,350 cars and 812 trailers. Carl Olson of Olson Properties represented the undisclosed sellers in the disposition of the land, which is an assemblage of 11 parcels. Koontz Corp. was self-represented in that transaction. Beaty Palmer Architects is designing the project, and Partners Real Estate has been appointed as the marketing and leasing agent. A construction timeline has not yet been finalized.

