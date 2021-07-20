REBusinessOnline

Koontz Corp. to Develop 300-Unit Apartment Project in San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Fiesta-Trails-Apartments-San-Antonio

Koontz Corp.'s new apartment community at the site of a former Regal Fiesta 16 theater in San Antonio is expected to be complete in 2024.

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based firm Koontz Corp. will develop a 300-unit apartment project that will be located at the site of a former Regal Fiesta 16 movie theater at 12631 Vance Jackson Road in San Antonio. The 267,000-square-foot property, which will be situated on 10.3 acres, will feature one- and two-bedroom residences and amenities such as two pools and a dog park. Koontz Corp. will serve as developer and general contractor, and other project partners will include Garcia + Associates Architects and Pape-Dawson Engineers. Construction is expected to begin in early 2022 and to be complete some time in 2024. The property is currently being referred to as Fiesta Trails Apartment Community, but the developer plans to release a formal name and branding at a later date.

