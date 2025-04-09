Koontz Corp. to Develop 305-Unit Apartment Community in North San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based developer Koontz Corp. will develop The Elle Apartment Homes, a 305-unit multifamily community in San Antonio. The site spans 9.6 acres on the city’s north side, and the building will rise four stories and house one- and two-bedroom units. Residences will be furnished with kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers and private patios. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, entertainment room, business center, coffee bar, grilling areas and a dog park. Project partners include Garcia + Associates (architect), Pape-Dawson (engineer), Casey Roy Design (interior design) and IBC Bank (construction lender). Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter and to be complete in mid-2027.