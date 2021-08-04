Koontz Corp. to Develop 360,000 SF Westport Industrial Park in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based developer Koontz Corp. will build Westport Industrial Park, a 360,000-square-foot industrial project that will be located near the corner of South Callaghan Road and State Highway 151 in San Antonio’s Near West Side submarket. Westport Industrial Park will consist of four 90,000-square-foot buildings that will be situated on a 35-acre site. Building features will include 24-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, 130-foot truck court depths and ample trailer parking. Construction of Phase I, which will encompass the first two buildings, is scheduled to begin during the first quarter of 2022 and to be complete by the end of next year.