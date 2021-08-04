REBusinessOnline

Koontz Corp. to Develop 360,000 SF Westport Industrial Park in San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based developer Koontz Corp. will build Westport Industrial Park, a 360,000-square-foot industrial project that will be located near the corner of South Callaghan Road and State Highway 151 in San Antonio’s Near West Side submarket. Westport Industrial Park will consist of four 90,000-square-foot buildings that will be situated on a 35-acre site. Building features will include 24-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, 130-foot truck court depths and ample trailer parking. Construction of Phase I, which will encompass the first two buildings, is scheduled to begin during the first quarter of 2022 and to be complete by the end of next year.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews