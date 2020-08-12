REBusinessOnline

Koontz Sells 327,000 SF Foster Ridge Distribution Center in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Foster-Ridge-Distribution-Center-San-Antonio

Koontz Corp. has sold the 327,000-square-foot Foster Ridge Distribution Center in San Antonio, which it completed in October 2019, to Exeter Property Group.

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based developer Koontz Corp. has sold Foster Ridge Distribution Center, a 327,000-square-foot industrial facility located at the junction of Foster Road and Interstate 10 in San Antonio. Koontz completed the Class A facility in October 2019. The buyer is metro Philadelphia-based industrial owner and developer Exeter Property Group. Building features at Foster Ridge Distribution Center include 32-foot clear heights, 75 dock-high overhead doors, 130-foot truck courts and an ESFR sprinkler system. Trent Agnew of JLL represented Koontz Corp. in the sale, and Exeter Property Group was self-represented.

