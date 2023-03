Korean Barbecue Restaurant Leases 6,400 SF in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot has signed a long-term lease for the 6,400-square-foot former Old Chicago restaurant space at 3333 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids. The restaurant anticipates opening this fall. Bob Lotzar of NAI Wisinski of West Michigan represented the undisclosed landlord. The lease marks the first West Michigan location for KPOT.