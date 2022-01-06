Korean Investment Group Buys 95 Percent Stake in Downtown Boston Office Tower

Congress Square was originally built as three separate bank buildings at the corner of Water and Congress streets. The property was formerly the world headquarters of Fidelity Investments.

BOSTON — A Korean investment group led by Hana Financial and KTB Asset Management has purchased a 95 percent stake in Congress Square, a 371,996-square-foot office tower located at 40 Water St. in downtown Boston. The group purchased the stake from Related Fund Management, which will retain the remaining 5 percent interest and continue to manage the property. Paul Gillen, Anthony Ledesma, Daniel Parker and Allie Boyan of Atlanta-based Hodges Ward Elliott (HWE) arranged the recapitalization of Congress Square, which included refinancing of existing debt. Lawrence Britvan and Jordan Kirkbride of HWE placed that loan through global asset management firm KKR.