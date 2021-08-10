Korman Communities, Verde Capital Buy 226-Unit Multifamily Property in North Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between real estate development and management firm Korman Communities and private equity group Verde Capital has purchased AVE Austin, a 226-unit multifamily property in North Austin. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, rooftop lounge, flexible workspace and private meeting rooms. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.