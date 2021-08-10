REBusinessOnline

Korman Communities, Verde Capital Buy 226-Unit Multifamily Property in North Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between real estate development and management firm Korman Communities and private equity group Verde Capital has purchased AVE Austin, a 226-unit multifamily property in North Austin. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, rooftop lounge, flexible workspace and private meeting rooms. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews