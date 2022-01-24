Korman Communities, Verde Capital Buy 288-Unit Apartment Community in Irving

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

AVE Las Colinas totals 288 units. The property was built in 2020.

IRVING, TEXAS — A joint venture between two metro Philadelphia-based firms, developer Korman Communities and private equity firm Verde Capital, has purchased AVE Las Colinas, a 288-unit apartment community in Irving. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 2020. Units come in one- and two-bedroom formats and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, brushed nickel hardware and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, business center, fitness center and a dog park. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.